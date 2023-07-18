Watch A Brightline Train Hit A Car Lost On Its Tracks Head On

Brightline is back! This time with a heck of a head-on crash over the weekend that thankfully ended with no one seriously injured.

The crash happened Sunday night around 10:30 near Dania Beach, Florida, according to NBC Miami. A Brightline train slammed head-on into a car stuck on the train tracks. The Instagram account Only in Dade posted video of the actual collision:

The three individuals in the car barely managed to escape with their lives. One needed transportation to the hospital. The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Brightline is, by far, the deadliest train line in the U.S. per miles traveled. For every 37,000 miles traveled by Brightline, someone dies. Brightline once chalked these deaths up to mostly suicide and folks trying to beat the tracks, but that’s hard to believe . In reality, southern Florida—with its copious amount of grade crossings and highly urbanized train tracks—is a uniquely terrible place for higher-speed trains. Especially when that train company ignores federal reports indicating that higher-speed rail would be a problem in the area and fails to build adequate protection surrounding the tracks.

In the last 20 months, more than 30 people have been killed by Brightline trains, either while in their cars or on foot, according to New Times Miami. Two people died in June alone, and it’s not just deaths Florida residents have to worry about. In April, a car carrier was obliterated after becoming disabled on the railroads used by Brightline. Despite its reputation for being deadly, Brightline has expanded its services and pushed its trains even faster, to 110 mph.

