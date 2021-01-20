Want To Reserve A Cadillac Blackwing? That'll be $1,000

Image : Cadillac

The long-awaited Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will debut next month, bringing more power and more track capability to the Cadillac lineup. GM Authority is reporting that you’ll be able to reserve one of the first 500 units (250 CT4s and 250 CT5s) for $1,000. Once the first 500 are spoken for, dealers can proceed to order (and mark up) the cars on their own.

Image : Cadillac

The 500 cars will be special of course. GM Authority says that being first in line will get you a few special goodies:



Each of the vehicles included in the 500 Cadillac Blackwing reservations will come with one of the first vehicle serial numbers, as well as a certificate of authenticity and a session at the Cadillac V-Performance Academy at the Spring Mountain Resort racetrack in Nevada, plus an as-of-yet unspecified “gift.”

While both the CT4 and CT5 use Blackwing in their names — Blackwing will represent the pinnacle of the brand’s performance, according to Cadillac — neither will be powered by the discontinued Blackwing engine. We can’t say for sure, but the CT4-V Blackwing is expected to get a modern version of the twin-turbo V6 from the ATS-V. The CT5-V Blackwing is expected to get the 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 from the Camaro ZL1.



The new Vs will be previewed on January 30th during the 24 hours of Daytona, and the official debut is February 1 with reservations opening the same day.

