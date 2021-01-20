Want To Reserve A Cadillac Blackwing? That'll be $1,000

The long-awaited Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and CT5-V Blackwing will debut next month, bringing more power and more track capability to the Cadillac lineup. GM Authority is reporting that you’ll be able to reserve one of the first 500 units (250 CT4s and 250 CT5s) for $1,000. Once the first 500 are spoken for, dealers can proceed to order (and mark up) the cars on their own.
The 500 cars will be special of course. GM Authority says that being first in line will get you a few special goodies:
Each of the vehicles included in the 500 Cadillac Blackwing reservations will come with one of the first vehicle serial numbers, as well as a certificate of authenticity and a session at the Cadillac V-Performance Academy at the Spring Mountain Resort racetrack in Nevada, plus an as-of-yet unspecified “gift.”
While both the CT4 and CT5 use Blackwing in their names — Blackwing will represent the pinnacle of the brand’s performance, according to Cadillac — neither will be powered by the discontinued Blackwing engine. We can’t say for sure, but the CT4-V Blackwing is expected to get a modern version of the twin-turbo V6 from the ATS-V. The CT5-V Blackwing is expected to get the 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8 from the Camaro ZL1.
The new Vs will be previewed on January 30th during the 24 hours of Daytona, and the official debut is February 1 with reservations opening the same day.
DISCUSSION
Still one of the most questionable branding strategies I can remember.
Step 1- Introduce V as a high performance sub brand.
Step 2- Introduce V-Sport as a lesser performance trim to capitalize on the equity of actual V cars.
Step 3- Introduce all new Blackwing engine in flagship CT6-V, first OHC V8 from GM since the Northstar, first unique V8 for the division in as long. Kill car and engine program.
Step 4- Introduce CT5-V and CT4-V as the new V-Sport, but don’t sufficiently explain that until the internet imploded from the underwhelming stats.
Step 5- Introduce the real V cars as V Blackwing, cribbing a name with no equity from a defunct engine program that bears no relation to the Corvette and V6 engines destined for these models.
Step 6- ?????
Step 7- well it sure as shit ain’t gonna be profit, this is Cadillac we’re talking about. Also considering that Cadillac is poised to become an EV brand, presumably these will be the last of their kind anyway.
At this point, just give up on your AMG aspirations and build some competent crossovers that people will actually buy.