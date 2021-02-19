Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
QOTD

Wait, How Many Of You Have A 'Detained At The Dealership' Story?

rorycarroll
Rory Carroll
19
Save
Illustration for article titled Wait, How Many Of You Have A Detained At The Dealership Story?
Photo: Denis Tyrin/AP (AP)

Jeez, reading the comments (currently sitting at 643) from Tom’s post on dealerships detaining people against their will, it’s pretty clear that a lot of you have awful dealership stories, which makes sense, because everyone who has been to a dealership has at least a few awful dealership stories.

In fact, I’d imagine that among American adults, interacting with a car dealer for any reason sits somewhere around turning yourself into the police and putting a pet down on the list of things they’re eager to do. It’s not that good dealerships don’t exist, I’m sure there are some great ones, it’s probably that “I had a normal/pleasant experience buying a car” doesn’t make make for much of a story.

A Honda salesman once told me not to buy a Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen because Volkswagen was going to pull out of the U.S. market, that he’d read about it on a special website that was available only to people who worked at car dealerships. I’ve been told that the car I was after (package zero Mk5 GTI) “didn’t exist,” so I should just buy a DSG-equipped GTI with leather and a sunroof — only to have my cousin who worked for VW find me the exact car I wanted just a short drive away. I’ve intervened in some goofy service/warranty situations, including having to contact a dealer group owner about his service department making women feel uncomfortable. But I’ve never had someone try to physically keep me from leaving a dealership.

Advertisement

But apparently, it’s not unusual! It happened even to Lawrence’s mom and it happened a few weeks ago to another colleague here at G/O. So what about you, do you have a “detained at the dealer” story? You ever have someone try to park you in or hide your keys? How many of you have “detained at the dealership” type stories?

Rory Carroll

Jalopnik EIC '48 Willys CJ-2A, '84 Porsche 911, '15 VW GTI, '07 Lexus GX 470.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

tahoe-guy
GMT800 Tahoe Guy

I mean, if we are including waiting an hour in line for the finance department once the handshake is made, then yeah, literally everyone who has used a dealership in the last 10 years is gonna have a detainment story. 