Defending W Series champion Jamie Chadwick is set to test an Indy Lights machine as she considers her options for the 2023 season, F1 Feeder Series reports based on information from two independent sources. She’ll be heading to Sebring with Andretti Autosport at the conclusion of the IndyCar season to try her hand at the Dallara IL-15.

A spokesperson for Chadwick confirmed the rumor, telling F1 Feeder Series, “We can confirm Jamie will be participating in an Indy Lights test with Andretti Autosport this September as she continues to explore a number of driving options for next season. More news will follow in the coming weeks.”

A seat fitting for Chadwick will take place the week after IndyCar’s season finale in Laguna Seca.

W Series is only in its third season at the moment, but Chadwick has undoubtedly emerged as the sport’s leading driver. She won two championships with the series and is well on her way to clinching a third title. However, she hasn’t been able to translate W Series success into a ride in another series; the $500,000 prize awarded to champions hasn’t been enough for her to buy a seat in Formula 3 or Formula 2. It would, however, be a considerable sum of money when considering the Indy Lights series.

Of course, Indy Lights isn’t exactly at its peak right now. This season, 15 drivers have competed in at least one race, with only 10 of them contesting a full season. The 2022 season has been dominated by Linus Lundqvist, who has taken five wins and seven pole positions in 11 races and whose worst finish has been fifth.

If Chadwick could replace her W Series dominance with Indy Lights dominance, though, she would at least be guaranteed some measure of upward trajectory. The champion of the season is guaranteed a $1 million prize and three races in the subsequent IndyCar Series season, including the Indianapolis 500.