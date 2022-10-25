The VW GTI has officially reached middle age. To celebrate its birthday, VW is launching a special 40th-anniversary limited edition version of the hot hatch called the — you guessed it — Volkswagen Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition, which it announced on Tuesday.

You’ll be able to tell the special edition apart from a regular, garden variety GTI thanks to a few special design cues. The main and most obvious difference will be the exterior color. While the special edition will be available in four colors, two are unique to the 40th-anniversary edition: Urano Grey and a classic GTI color, Tornado Red. The other two colors are Opal White Pearl and Pomelo Yellow Metallic.



Beyond the special colors, the 40th Anniversary Edition gets other design tweaks like doorsills with special “40” badging in a honeycomb-like design, plus an illuminated grill with a red stripe across it; a 40th-Anniversary specific black-painted roof, black mirror caps. It’s rolling on unique gloss black 19-inch wheels with red pinstripes, wrapped in summer performance tires borrowed from the not-for-the-U.S. Golf GTI Clubsport 45.



Inside there’s a “40” badge on the steering wheel, honeycomb interior accents, classic plaid cloth seats, and a golf ball-inspired knob for the shifter on manual models.



Those hoping for more power with this special edition are out of luck. The 40th-anniversary edition is powered by the same 2.0-turbocharged I4 with 241 and 273 lb-ft of torque as other GTIs. As in the standard GTI, you can pair that with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG transmission with VWs Tiptronic shifting.



While a lot of special edition cars break the bank, this one doesn’t seem to do that. Pricing for the 2023 VW Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition starts at $34,150 for the manual; the DSG will set you back $34,950 including a $1,095 destination fee.

If you want one, you’re going to have to act quickly though. VW is only making 1,500 of the 40th-anniversary edition divided up between manual and DSG models. It goes on sale later this year.

