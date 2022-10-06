Swedish automaker Volvo has been slowly teasing details of its next flagship SUV for a few weeks . Dubbed the EX90, the new all-electric vehicle is set to debut November 9 and will be packed with the latest tech, including the ability to power your house in a blackout.



Volvo’s EX90 will be fitted with all manner of automotive tech. The automaker has already outlined the eye-tracking system that ensures you’re watching the road ahead, and said that the new model will be fitted with everything it needs for autonomous driving.

Now, the company says the flagship electric SUV will also have bi-directional charging capabilities, meaning that it can be used to power other EVs, appliances and even your house in a power outage.

Advertisement

“With the Volvo EX90 you can power your life,” said Volvo’s head of electrification ecosystem, Olivier Loedel. “You could use its battery in many ways, from topping up your electric bike when you’re out and about, to hooking up an outdoor cooking appliance for your weekend camping trip. It could even power your house during the expensive peak hours of the day.”

To do this, the EX90 will be the first Volvo fitted with bi-directional charging, following in the footsteps of models like the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup, which also offers the feature.



Bi-directional charging will initially roll out with the EX90 in select markets, where owners will be able to use their cars to power appliances and other devices, and also charge compatible Volvo cars.

Advertisement

In order to aid mass-adoption of the two-way charging tech among EV buyers, Volvo will offer a host of accessories alongside the new EX90 when it launches. This includes an advanced wall box and home energy management system for at-home charging, as well as adapter plugs and charging cables to power other appliances or cars.