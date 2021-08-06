Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess was on the Brenner Pass this summer in an ID.3 and things did not go as planned, exactly. At one charging station, there was no place to relieve himself or get a coffee, and also the charger was broken. Because the only real currency in the modern age is posting, Diess posted.

Diess wrote the following on LinkedIn, as translated by the social network:

Was also just at Lake Constance with the ID.3: Rigoletto - then on to the Lago. Now have an ID.3 PRO S, very good range with restrained, defensive driving style - you could cope with Lake Constance - Lake Garda without intermediate charging - especially in denser holiday traffic. But: Too few charging points at the Brenner! Only 4 - sure, everyone stops at the shopping center. busy. So we drove on to Trento. Even after the criticism last year: no toilet, no coffee, a pillar except Bertieb/defective, sad affair. That’s anything but a premium charging experience, IONITY!

Bloomberg, which presumably had a human do it, translated it a little differently:

“So I kept driving to Trento,” Diess posted on LinkedIn, before describing the Ionity charging point he found in the north Italian city. “No bathroom, no coffee, an out-of-service/broken charging point, a sad state of affairs. It was anything but a premium charging experience, IONITY!”

Ionity is a charging network venture that Volkswagen has a stake in, along with Ford, Daimler, and BMW and others; Ionity will also not be on Diess’s Christmas card list this year. Ionity did not immediately reply to a request for comment, but I will update this post if they do. (Update, 10:28 a.m.: An Ionity spokesperson said, “ We cannot comment on your request with a statement on our part and hope for your understanding.”)

And while publicly complaining about bad service from a company is almost always poor form, I feel for Diess, as who among us has not arrived at a filling station tired, cranky, and needing to take a piss, only to find the bathroom out of order.