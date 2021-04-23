Volkswagen Will Enter ID.4 In NORRA Mexican 1000 Off Road Race

Image : Volkswagen

The ID.4 is a huge deal for Volkswagen as it looks to electrify its lineup. Now, the company is aiming to see how the ID.4 will handle off-road racing with its entrance in the NORRA 1000, scheduled to take place in Baja, California, Mexico.





Image : Volkswagen

This won’t be just your standard ID.4 of course. Its off-road modifications will come by way of Rhys Millen Racing, so it’ll be legit. VW says the aim of the ID.4 is to “show the capabilities and performance of an EV in an extreme environment.”





Image : Volkswagen

Numerous modifications have been made to the ID.4 so it can handle the extremes of the race including a rally-style suspension, raised radiator, skid plates, 19-inch wheels with off-road tires, and a stripped-out interior with roll cage and racing seats. The drivetrain has been left stock.





Image : Volkswagen

If you’re wondering how they plan to charge this thing on the course, you’re not alone. The entire course length of 1,100 miles is way more than the ID.4’s 250-mile range. So to charge it, VW’s race team will use a portable biofuel-powered 50 kW fast charger. Due to covid restrictions, the race is run in loops, so VW says the team will try and “complete about 98 percent of the stages in the loop event without the need for recharging.” If they can pull that off, it’ll be impressive.



VW tapped Tanner Foust and Roadshow editor Emme Hall to drive and navigate, respectively. The NORRA 1000 takes place April 25th - 29th.

