Volkswagen Is Teasing A New Rabbit

The VW Rabbit is an iconic nameplate. It introduced the brand’s small hatchback to U.S. buyers nearly 50 years ago now. While we haven’t seen the Rabbit nameplate here in a while , that could change soon. Electrek reports that VW could possibly bring back the name for an EV.



After years of back and forth between Rabbit and Golf, VW finally pulled the nameplate and just stuck with Golf back in 2009; the name returned for 2006. While VW’s small hatchback has been the Golf ever since a recent teaser suggests the Rabbit might be coming back.



Advertisement

In a teaser posted to Linkedin —of all places — VW’s CEO of passenger cars Thomas Schäfer posted a teaser with the caption ““At Volkswagen, we love the rabbit. The countdown is on! Stay Tuned.”



Advertisement Advertisement

Electrek points out that this teaser lines up with recent speculation that has been making the rounds in German auto publications like Automobilwoche and Drehmoment. Speculation is that as VW is transitioning to an all-EV lineup, the brand plans to introduce a Rabbit EV or E-Rabbit. It would make sense, especially here in the U.S. as the brand doesn’t sell its compact ID.3 EV here. But this Rabbit could just as well be a concept previewing…something. Whatever it is, we’ll have to wait what looks to be a few more days to find out.

