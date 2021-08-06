Of course we already know that it’s impossible to identify every Volkswagen SUV on sale today. VW just made it a little bit harder to figure out, as the company is launching a new version of the ID.4 with a slightly different angle to the rear window treatment called the ID.5. Shown here still in VW’s totally trippy camouflage, the “high performance” version of the ID.5 dubbed GTX (which is now the electric version of GTI) is slated to bow at the IAA show in Munich later this month. The “disguised concept” is basically production ready as it shares most of its structure and all of its mechanicals with the already-in-production ID.4.

The standard ID.4 is equipped with a dual motor setup producing an adequate 201 horsepower, while the ID.4 GTX bumps that up to a reasonably sporty 295 horses. It stands to reason that the upcoming ID.5 and ID.5 GTX will have the same exact power outputs. I wouldn’t count on that swoopier rear to increase aerodynamic efficiency much, so the same 77 kWh battery should still make either version travel just shy of 300 miles on a charge. And the MEB-based SUV charges at a maximum rate of 125 kW on DC Fast .

There isn’t much that Volkswagen is willing to divulge about the ID.5 quite yet, but, well, there isn’t much to say about it either way. Volkswagen took an ID.3 sedan, lifted it to create the ID.4, then lopped off a section of the roof at the rear of the vehicle to call it the ID.5. Because all of Volkswagen’s electrics share a similar design aesthetic, it’s already difficult to tell them apart. This is going to get all the more confusing when the company starts to make these electric machines in different sizes.

At that point we’ll have the same problem we have right now. We won’t be able to tell an ID.1 (something I just made up) from the ID.5 much in the same way that it’s difficult to tell the difference between a T-Roc and a Tiguan X. Not that I know what either of those are to begin with.

How much more absurd can we get?