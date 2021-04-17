Volkswagen ID.6 SUV: Here It Is

Image : Volkswagen

There’s a new addition to Volkswagen’s all-electric ID lineup. Meet the VW ID.6, the brand’s answer to the full-size electric SUV. And while the brand hasn’t completely ruled out bringing the United States, it’ll remain a China-only model for the moment.

There are going to be two different models: the ID.6 X and the ID.6 Crozz. It was previewed back in 2019 as the Roomzz (please, no more unnecessary ‘z’s) concept, but there have been some changes since then. VW’s joint venture with FAW will produce the Crozz, while its other joint venture with SAIC will take care of the X. Both have the same mechanical properties, with the big changes being smaller, aesthetic details.

Volkswagen provided a handy photo with all the specs, but in case you don’t speak metric, we’ll go ahead and list ‘em out for you:

Engine type : PSM, which stands for permanent magnetic synchronous machine. Basically: electricity is generated through a magnet.

: PSM, which stands for permanent magnetic synchronous machine. Basically: electricity is generated through a magnet. Power output : 132 kW , 150 kW , or 225 kW , depending on the model

: 132 kW , 150 kW , or 225 kW , depending on the model Torque : 162 lb-ft or 229 lb-ft, depending on the model

: 162 lb-ft or 229 lb-ft, depending on the model Battery capacity : 58 kWh or 77 kWh

: 58 kWh or 77 kWh Range estimated by China NEDC : 271 or or 365 miles

: 271 or or 365 miles Top speed : electronically restricted to 99 mph

: electronically restricted to 99 mph Transmission : one-speed

: one-speed Length : 192 inches

: 192 inches Width : 73 inches

: 73 inches Height : 66 inches

: 66 inches Wheelbase : 117 inches

: 117 inches Unladen weight : 5,026 lbs

: 5,026 lbs Permissible gross laden weight : 6261 lbs

: 6261 lbs Acceleration 0-62 mph : 9.3 seconds (132 kW), 9.1 seconds (150 kW), 6.6 seconds (225 kW)

: 9.3 seconds (132 kW), 9.1 seconds (150 kW), 6.6 seconds (225 kW) 12-inch infotainment screen



Second-row seats that can move side to side

19-21 inch rims

Panoramic sunroof

The ID.6 is, VW says, designed specifically for the Chinese consumer base, with comfort and affordability at the top of the priority list. Unlike the smaller ID.4, it’s designed to accommodate seating for six to seven passengers, depending on the model. And it’s based on VW’s Modular Electrification Toolkit Kit (MEB), which is essentially a single EV base that’s designed to be used for tons of different cars. That makes it a hell of a lot easier to bring new cars to the market; the less messing around with different technologies, the better.