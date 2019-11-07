Volkswagen Calls The ID. Space Vizzion A Crossover But It's A Damn Wagon, Folks

I know there’s a huge, huge distance between a render and what actually hits production. So if it does turn out the all-electric Volkswagen ID. Space Vizzion is a crossover in production form, then I’ll be sad. But until that happens, I’m going to call it a wagon because that’s what it damn looks like.



Despite having a name that gives me hives when I type it out, the Space Vizzion looks fantastic. Its proportions are long and sleek and its face has a distinct Scirocco-ness to it. It is the seventh ID concept from the German automaker and it’s imagined to be completely emissions-free, according to a press release.



It does look futuristic inside. Volkswagen says the materials are made from “sustainable raw materials.” There’s something called AppleSkin , which is apparently a vegan alternative to leather. Sort like the vegan interiors Bentley thought of once, I suppose.

Advertisement

Based on Volkswagen’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform, the automaker claims the ID. Space Vizzion has a range of up to an EPA-rated 300 miles .



Volkswagen calls it a “crossover of tomorrow,” but then goes on to say it “combines the aerodynamic characteristics of a Gran Turismo with the spaciousness of an SUV.” I don’t know about you, but that sounds like the definition of a wagon to me. This is a picture of a goddamn wagon. The apparent ground clearance, roof height and overall aerodynamic lines all indicate so. If anything it reminds us of the Panamera Sport Turismo.



If anyone has a duty to create an electric wagon, it’s Volkswagen. It already sells wagons and has made a variety of very nice ones in the past as well. The company says we’ll see the production version in late 2021 , with different versions for the North American, European and Chinese markets.



This concept, though? We’ll get to see it at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, which is just around the corner.