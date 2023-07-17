The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Vermont Is No Longer America's DMV

New England's automotive loophole is finally closed

By
Steve DaSilva
Comments (2)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Vermont Is No Longer America&#39;s DMV
Photo: Joseph Sohm (Getty Images)

What happened to you, Vermont? You used to be cool. You were America’s DMV, handling vehicle registrations nationwide without regard for pesky things like “titles” or “really any sufficient proof of ownership, honestly.” You let folks ignore inspections, pay reasonable fees, and slap extremely cool green plates on their motor vehicles — but now, all those memories will be lost.

Watch
Battery Tunnel Ride
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Andy Got His Motorcycle License And Needs A Bike | What Motorcycle Should You Buy?
Wednesday 3:44PM
Dad Needs A New Ride With Better Visibility | What Car Should You Buy?
Wednesday 11:19AM

The Vermont registration loophole, allowing non-residents to register vehicles by mail, has finally shut. The state now requires a “legitimate connection to the state of Vermont” — your out-of-state residency will no longer get you those sweet sweet green and white license plates.

Advertisement

Jalop alum Mercedes Streeter has the full story over on The Autopian, detailing what changed in Vermont and why. It seems the state was simply dealing with too many third-party providers, taking out-of-state money to process in-state registrations in bulk:

﻿The short version of the story is that along with people circumventing their states’ rules and fees regarding vehicle registration, there appears to have been some shady business going on. Some people, as I predicted long ago, were using Vermont to register stolen cars. It seems some people were also registering vehicles in Vermont to avoid having car insurance and to avoid having a driver’s license. I wasn’t even aware Vermont was sending plates out to unlicensed drivers. Overall, it sounds like a lot of people were causing the state a lot of headaches.

Advertisement
Advertisement

It’s a shame to see the Vermont loophole close, but it’s also understandable from the state’s point of view — being known for easy access to vehicle registrations is one thing, being known for stolen cars and sketchy business practices is another. Fortunately, existing registrations are safe, but it seems your next car will have to be registered in your state — dumb, non-green plates and all.