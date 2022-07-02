Today, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship made its first visit to Marrakesh, Morocco since February 2020. The combination of high-speed sweeping corners and tight wall-line turns was sorely missed in the season the venue was off the schedule.

DS Techeetah’s António Félix da Costa won pole position after beating his teammate Jean-Éric Vergne in the semi-final qualifying duel and then Venturi’s Edoardo Mortara in the final. Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne, the championship points leader, qualified 20th.

The top three drivers on the starting grid entered the first corner in qualifying order, with Da Costa leading, Mortara second and Vergne third. The start wouldn’t play out as cleanly for the fourth-place starter, Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein. The Porsche driver was quickly under threat from the drivers behind.

Wehrlein’s car had a technical issue, so he defended aggressively to maintain position, and the rest of the field was stuck in a train behind him. Jaguar’s Mitch Evans was the first driver able to get past the Porsche for fourth. Then the flood gates burst open, and Wehrlein sunk down the running order.

Through the attack mode cycles, Mortara would take the race lead with Da Costa in pursuit. Da Costa’s teammate Jean-Éric Vergne sat in third with more energy in his battery and only five points shy of the championship lead. Teecheetah ordered Da Costa to move aside for Vergne. And when Vergne’s attacks were unsuccessful, the team reverted the order of its cars.

Da Costa faired better in his second stint challenging for the lead, but couldn’t get around Mortara. Edo Mortara would be the first across the finish line to win the Marrakesh E-Prix. Though, Vergne wouldn’t just fall back to third. On the final lap, Mitch Evans dramatically passed Vergne to snatch a podium finish away from his championship rival.

Race Results - Top 10

Edoardo Mortara António Félix da Costa Mitch Evans Jean-Éric Vergne Lucas di Grassi Nyck de Vries Jake Dennis Stoffel Vandoorne Sam Bird Oliver Rowland

Edoardo Mortara now leads the drivers’ championship by 11 points over Jean-Éric Vergne. Formula E will return in two weeks for the New York City E-Prix.