Using Your Tesla To Power Your House Will Void Your Warranty

As Texas continues to cope with the results of the historic cold brought about by Winter Storm Uri, folks are coming up with seemingly ingenious plans to power their homes or provide enough electricity to cook a meal. But buyer beware: using your Tesla battery to provide that power will void your warranty.

Yes. Even though it seems like a good idea, it’s right there in the warranty limitations: “ This New Vehicle Limited Warranty does not cover any vehicle damage or malfunction directly or indirectly caused by, due to or resulting from normal wear or deterioration, abuse, misuse, negligence, accident, improper maintenance, operation, storage or transport, including, but not limited to, any of the following: …Using the vehicle as a stationary power source.”

This comes from @greentheonly on Twitter, who pointed out that folks were talking about using their Teslas for power on a Tesla owners Facebook group:

It may be frustrating to know that you essentially have a giant battery sitting right there and yet not be able to use it, but it makes sense. You’re improperly using the technology, so if your car breaks—even in a completely different way—and people know you’ve been using your battery in an unacceptable way, you’re basically screwed. It would be like asking Apple to replace your MacBook because you used it as a serving platter and spilled something on it. That’s not the intended use of the product.

People are arguing the semantics of the warranty document on Twitter, but I think we’re all pretty well aware of the fact that Tesla occasionally plays fast and loose with words. Whatever the case may be, it’s generally always advisable to avoid doing things that could potentially get you in deep shit. Maybe instead c onsider investing in a generator.

And i f you do use your Tesla as a last- resort battery, for the love of god, don’t post about it on social media. Some things should be kept to yourself.