Using Stop-Motion Animation Is How You Make The Best Dodge Magnum/Chrysler 300 Front-End Swap Video In The Universe

There’s an awful lot to like about Brian Turney’s video documentation of his quest to class up his Dodge Magnum by swapping on the more dignified and upscale face of a Chrysler 300: first, there’s the swap itself, which results in a Chrysler 300 wagon, something that, I think, works wonderfully. Then, there’s the process of seeing it all happen in stop-motion video, which is the real innovation here. The whole thing is just so fun and effective. I love it.

Here, watch:

What’s amazing is that doing a sort of how-to video via stop-motion animation makes the processes involved incredibly clear and easy to follow. You see exactly what bolts and screws need to come out, where they are, what bits need to be unplugged or moved — it’s a really successful method to show a process like this.

Of course, it’s also incredibly labor-intensive — Brian took over 3,200 photos to make this work, then had to edit them all together. He even took the extra effort to add some sound effects, which really enhance the experience further.

Look how good that looks! It feels so wonderfully and unashamedly American, in all the best ways. That said, if Brian ever gets bored with his 300 Wagon, maybe he could try this next?

A Lancia Thema face (and hood, and fenders) will bolt right on, too. Just saying.