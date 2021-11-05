One of those popular engagement farming tweets is making the rounds, asking Twitter users to indicate where they grew up using only pictures of food. Below, you can see an example from our friend Bozi, who uses four pictures to indicate that he grew up in Serbia and North Carolina.



Last night I was driving back from the airport and realized that mine would be Cherry Pie, Deep Fried Smelt, a buffalo burger (burger made from bison meat, not burger with Buffalo sauce) and I guess smoked whitefish? I also realized that for at least a certain type of person, like, the type of person who reads Jalopnik, it would be much more revealing to tell you what kind of cars I remember seeing most commonly growing up. Note that these aren’t unusual cars that captured my imagination, or cars we owned when I was a kid, just cars that seemed like they were everywhere.

Rory Carroll — Traverse City, Michigan



Rory Carroll — Traverse City, Michigan

Adam Ismail — Long Island and Central Jersey

Adam Ismail — Long Island and Central Jersey

1998-2003 Toyota Camry Solara
1995-2000 Toyota Cavalier
1999-2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)
1996-99 Ford Egg
1991-97 Toyota Midengine Egg

José Rodríguez Jr. — Rio Grande Valley (Both Sides Of The Border)

José Rodríguez Jr. — Rio Grande Valley (Both Sides Of The Border)

Chevrolet Silverado/Cheyenne
Mercury Grand Marquis
Plymouth Neon
Nissan Tsuru
Volkswagen Jetta Clásico

Jason Torchinsky — Greensboro, North Carolina (also, remember I’m old as shit)

Jason Torchinsky — Greensboro, North Carolina (also, remember I'm old as shit)

David Tracy — Bavaria, Germany

David Tracy — Bavaria, Germany

Steve DaSilva — Fairfield County, Connecticut

Steve DaSilva — Fairfield County, Connecticut

Owen Bellwood — Sheffield, UK

Owen Bellwood — Sheffield, UK

Lawrence Hodge — Ontario, California

Lawrence Hodge — Ontario, California

Elizabeth Blackstock — Wisner, Michigan

Elizabeth Blackstock — Wisner, Michigan

Mercedes Streeter — Madison, Wisconsin and Round Lake, Illinois

Mercedes Streeter — Madison, Wisconsin and Round Lake, Illinois

Lalita Chemello - Redford (Metro Detroit), Michigan