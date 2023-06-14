This Could Be The Biggest Strike In U.S. History

It’s very exciting news, but when the Teamsters say tentatively, what do they mean in this case? Specifically, it means that the union and UPS have agreed to the language for the contract, which has not yet been locked in and voted on. Is it likely that this is how it will work in the final adopted contract? Yes, but hey, sometimes things happen, and you can’t predict the future.

The language in the contract is pretty specific about what UPS’ responsibilities will be, too, and it goes beyond air conditioning. First, it would mandate that UPS fit in-cab air conditioning systems in all larger delivery vehicles, smaller vans and all of UPS’ big brown boxy trucks (aka package cars) that the company is known for that are purchased after January 1st, 2024.

Beyond the in-cab A/C, two fans would also be installed in the cab of all package cars, and all newer non-electric UPS package cars and vans would be installed with exhaust heat shields to mitigate exhaust heat creeping into the cab from below. Additionally, newly purchased package cars going forward would be fitted with vents in their cargo areas to reduce the extreme temperatures in the back of the vehicles.

So, a big win for UPS drivers, but with another potentially very hot summer coming up, hopefully we don’t have any more cases of drivers getting injured or dying like Esteban Chaves, Jr did in Pasadena, CA before these changes go into effect.