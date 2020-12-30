Updated Order Form Shows 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392 Priced At A Whopping $77,055

Image : Jeep

This year, Jeep finally wedged a massive powerful Hemi V8 engine in the new four-door 2021 Jeep Wrangler 392, terrorizing the off-road platform with 470 horsepower and making the Wrangler genuinely fast for the first time ever. Pricing has yet to be officially announced, but a dealer order form was recently updated to show a price tag of over $77,000.



The “392” gets its name for displacement, and not its rather less humble 470 horsepower and matching 470 lb-ft of torque output. Its massive V8 engine is a 6.4-liter, which translates to 392 cubic-inches of displacement.

The supposed order form comes courtesy of a post from user TCMC “Tom” on JLWranglerForums.com, who posted a screenshot listing a 2021 Wrangler 4 Door. While the Jeep is confusingly listed as an “Unlimited Sport,” the code “27X” in the later column is the distinct system code for the new 392 package when it’s equipped on a vehicle. Plus, if your Unlimited Sport trim is priced above $70,000, what have you done?

The listed price on the order form of $77,055 is most likely for the new 392 package and no other Wrangler trim, since it figures the most powerful model on sale by a wide margin would have a significantly higher price. User TCMC posted again in the forum thread to clarify that the vehicle on the order form also featured the available dual-top and towing packages.

While Jeep’s website lists the starting MSRP of the 2021 Jeep Wrangler at $28,315, you can’t build one that cheap in the online configurator, and the cheapest models available on the actual Jeep inventory webpage all start above $31,000 (for a two-door model). The four-door 4x4 Wrangler Sport starts at $33,210, and the Rubicon trim starts at $42,390.



While many Jeep and off-road enthusiasts would likely balk at such a luxurious price for a Wrangler, consider for a moment that Jeep has to compete with a new Land Rover Defender, a new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen, and of course the new Ford Bronco — which does not and supposedly will not get a V8 option at all. So perhaps it’s a stroke of genius for Jeep to punch way, way up.

It just will likely never translate to a sale to anyone who actually goes off-road in these often, or cares more about road noise and handling over parking lot and driveway appearances. But to those with a shit ton of money who want to flaunt something loud, fast and indisputably American with more off-road credibility than any other, this is perfect.