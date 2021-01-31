UK's National Motorcycle Museum Hosting A Raffle To Combat COVID-19 Closures

Photo : National Motorcycle Museum

Few businesses have weathered the unpredictability of the COVID-19 pandemic unscathed, but things have been especially tough for the National Motorcycle Museum in the United Kingdom. So tough , in fact, that the museum is giving away three motorcycles via raffle in the hope that it can keep them going for a few more months.

This isn’t the first time the museum has hosted a COVID-19 raffle. It did so in 2020 as a way to earn some of the money it would be losing by having to close as a result of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Unfortunately, the museum is still struggling.

From the website:

Once Government restrictions allow, we plan to initially reopen the museum collection & shop every Saturday and Sunday and whilst the funds raised so far will allow us to reo pen in a limited way, as of late November 2020 we had still only raised 33% of our original £500k re-opening target. Therefore are undertaking this further ‘Museum Triumph Over Adversity Recovery Appeal Raffle’ which is in addition to our normal winter raffle to win a new/old stock Triumph T140D Bonneville Special.

It’s a bit of a desperate plea for help, but times are grim, and the museum notes it was turned down for the UK government’s cultural recovery fund. The only option left for the museum is to host yet another raffle, this time giving away three Triumph motorcycles to people who bought a ticket. The prizes are as follows:

1st Prize: Brand new 2021 Triumph Trident 660cc motorcycle donated by Triumph Motorcycles.

2nd Prize: 1978 Triumph Trident T160 750cc motorcycle with low mileage and a single previous owner

3rd Prize: 1956 Triumph Tiger T100 500cc motorcycle, freshly restored.

Unfortunately for us over here in America, the £6.00 tickets are only available to UK residents due to the country’s gambling laws. But the museum is also accepting donations from folks around the world.

The National Motorcycle Museum has been open since 1984 and hosts a collection of 1000 bikes that have been fully restored to the original manufacturer’s specifications. It’s a great piece of history, so if you have a chance to throw a few dollars their way, it would likely go a long way to preserving two-wheeled history.