U.S. Capitol On Lockdown After Car Rams Barricade, Reported Gunfire: Breaking

Mercedes Streeter
12
Illustration for article titled U.S. Capitol On Lockdown After Car Rams Barricade, Reported Gunfire: Breaking
Photo: ERIC BARADAT / Contributor (Getty Images)

The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown after someone rammed a car into two Capitol Police officers, injuring them, reports WKYC. Numerous other reports also note gunfire in the area. Capitol staff are being barred entry and exit from the buildings.

Capitol Police say that the incident occurred near a checkpoint. A car -- which appears to be a Nissan Altima -- rammed a barricade, critically injuring two officers. The suspect was shot by officers. Thankfully, Congress is on Recess at this time.

The officers and the suspect are being transported to the hospital. According to WKYC, this incident occurred about 300 feet from the entrance of the Senate side of the Capitol building.

This is a breaking story, we will update as we know more.

Mercedes Streeter

