U-Haul crash investigation near White House

The crash occurred on Monday night at around 9:40 pm. In a statement released by the U.S. Park Police this morning, authorities have identified the driver of the truck as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri.

According to CBS News, Kandula is a U.S. citizen and, so far, they have not shown up “on any watch lists.” The site reports:

After driving onto Lafayette Square, he made threatening statements aimed at President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, a law enforcement source said. There were no explosives in the vehicle and no weapons.

CBS News adds that the 19-year-old has no “significant criminal record.”

If found guilty of threatening to kill, kidnap or harm the president, Kandula could face up to five years in prison. Charges of assault with a dangerous weapon could carry up to a further seven-year prison sentence.