Yesterday, a dump truck flew off the freeway and plowed through a wall into an apartment building in Anaheim, killing one person and injuring two.
Local news reported a that the incident happened on Southern California’s SR-57 freeway in Anaheim. Authorities say that the truck somehow lost control, slamming into two vehicles as it was exiting the freeway.
The truck hit the side of a Honda Civic stopped at a red light on the off-ramp before continuing across the intersection, where it collided with a Mercedes-Benz C240.
The truck then continued down the embankment on the side of the offramp. At the end of the embankment, it struck the outer wall of a carport and then two apartment buildings.
Authorities say 61-year-old Rory Antoine was struck in his apartment and killed. Two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries: the driver of the truck and a driver of one of the vehicles the truck hit.
Authorities are investigating what lead the driver to lose control though they don’t believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor. A driver of the other vehicle the truck hit said that “It seemed like … his foot was on the gas pedal and wasn’t braking at all.” Several units at the apartment building are expected to be declared condemned because of the damage.
When contemplating my own mortality, and the various ways that my life could end, I don’t think that being crushed by a dump truck while chilling in my apartment has ever even registered.