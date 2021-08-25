Yesterday, a dump truck flew off the freeway and plowed through a wall into an apartment building in Anaheim, killing one person and injuring two.

Advertisement

L ocal news reported a that t he incident happened on Southern California’s SR-57 freeway in Anaheim. Authorities say that the truck somehow lost control, slamming into two vehicles as it was exiting the freeway.



The truck hit the side of a Honda Civic stopped at a red light on the off-ramp before continuing across the intersection, where it collided with a Mercedes-Benz C240.

The truck then continued down the embankment on the side of the offramp. At the end of the embankment, it struck the outer wall of a carport and then two apartment buildings.



Authorities say 61-year-old Rory Antoine was struck in his apartment and killed . Two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries: the driver of the truck and a driver of one of the vehicles the truck hit.

Authorities are investigating what lead the driver to lose control though they don’t believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor. A driver of the other vehicle the truck hit said that “It seemed like … his foot was on the gas pedal and wasn’t braking at all.” Several units at the apartment building are expected to be declared condemned because of the damage.