Georgia Car Salesmen Accused Of Stealing Thousands From Customers

Police are looking for two Georgia car salesmen who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from dealer customers after pocketing down payments for cars that were never handed over, according to WSB.



Alexander Weigard, 27, and Ibrahim Ali, 30, were both employees at a car dealership called Auto Star in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Authorities say that establishing that the two men were employed at the dealer was its own investigation, taking multiple interviews with other employees; Weigard and Ali had said they were managers.



Police were first tipped off about a scam at the dealership after multiple customer complaints earlier this year. After talking to victims, police were able to piece together just what was happening.



The pair would then reportedly ask the victims for a down payment on a vehicle and after receiving the cash, the victims were told to return the following day to finalize the loan process. “The following day, when the victims came back, they found out that suspects told them they did not qualify for the loan and the company had a no refund policy therefore the money they just put down is lost,” Captain Salvador Ortega told Regan.

Weigard and Ali allegedly went as far as creating fake social media pages. Authorities found two pages under the dealer names Atlanta Highline Motors and Atlanta Motor Source; both pages were used to entice customers by advertising cars that were actually for sale at Auto Star. The men were allegedly working at Auto Star the entire time, though police say the owners of the dealer fired both men after they became aware of the complaints. In total, authorities say the men stole over $50,000 from victims.

Police have issued warrants for the arrest of Weigard and Ali as both remain at large and “their whereabouts are unknown.” Anyone with any information should contact Lawrenceville police through email or at 770-670-5172.