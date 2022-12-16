We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A truck filled with hundreds of gallons of cooking oil crashed Thursday in Lee County, Florida, ejecting its two occupants through the front windshield and onto the pavement. Somehow, according to police, the two men escaped with just minor injuries.

WFLA reports:

A crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol indicates that the tanker, which was being driven by a 22-year-old Fort Lauderdale man, was traveling through Lee County around 10 a.m. when the driver lost control. A nearby security camera captured footage of the ensuing crash. [...] Both men suffered only minor injuries, officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said. Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report. It was not immediately clear how or why the driver lost control. The crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement

The video doesn’t disappoint, with the truck tipping over on its side before spinning around on the road, its stunned occupants deposited on the road:

Truck carrying 1,300 gallons of cooking oil flips on Florida road, throwing 2 people inside

Police said over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil was spilled in the incident, which also presumably left a smell in the area. According to WINK, the driver was determined to be at fault for the accident, which means he’ll be “on the hook” for cleanup, though it was not clear if he would get a citation or if there would be charges.

He should count himself lucky, in any case, that he and his passenger were able to walk away, perhaps in part because of all that cooking oil, as it seems to have aided their slide. And it’s a good reminder for us all to stay buckled up on the roads, especially if you’re in a big truck carrying hundreds of gallons of liquid.