The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Wrenching

Turbo VR6 Crate Engines Are Finally An Interesting Way To Make 550 Horsepower

Bring your LSes to the wolf den, watch them all get crushed

By
Steve DaSilva
Comments (3)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Turbo VR6 Crate Engines Are Finally An Interesting Way To Make 550 Horsepower
Photo: HPA Motorsports

I’m going to come out here, right now, as an LS swap hater. They’re boring, over-done, and just downright uncreative. Oh, you wanted more power, so you added displacement? From the same engine everyone else uses for that purpose? How interesting.

Watch
Joe Pantoliano 'Accidentally' Learned How to Handle Hills With A Manual
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
The Second-Generation Volkswagen ID.3 Is Still too Cool for America
March 7, 2023
Volkswagen Unveils the Jetta GLI Performance Concept
November 4, 2022

2JZ swaps are better, K-swaps better still. If you throw a Barra under your hood, you’ll really have my attention. But perhaps the most interesting swap of all is a new option from HPA Motorsports: A crate 550-horsepower turbocharged VR6.

Advertisement

The VR6 actually shares some of its best swap features with the LS: Size. The LS is such a popular swap because of its cam-in-block design, making for a smaller engine that’s simpler to fit in any number of engine bays. While the modern VR6 holds its cams in the head, its narrow-angle design makes it a good fit for tight spots — like engine bays built to hold compact, inline engines.

Advertisement
Advertisement

HPA’s crate VR6 has a few benefits not shared with the LS, however, the biggest of which is its sound. The company posted an Instagram reel teasing the engine’s release, which showed a swapped Golf R making some truly incredible noises — the revs, the turbo, the launch, all music to the ears.

HPA doesn’t appear to have a release date for these crate VR6es yet, but the company did confirm a few specs on Instagram. The engines will be 2.5 liters, making 550 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque. If the idea of a 2.5-liter turbocharged VR6 sounds familiar, that’s a layout VW itself manufactures for the Chinese market — though that stock motor is likely a far cry from what HPA is bringing to market.

This 550-horsepower VR6 is yet another reason not to put an LS under your hood. There are a world of possibilities out there, so many interesting engines that your project car could house. Do something unique, something neat — not just another Chevy V8.

Advertisement

h/t The Drive