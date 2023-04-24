Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
Truck Driver Somehow Survives Two 5,000-LB Poles Smashing Through His Windshield

Another driver reportedly cut him off, forcing him to slam on the brakes.

Collin Woodard
Image for article titled Truck Driver Somehow Survives Two 5,000-LB Poles Smashing Through His Windshield
Photo: Florida Highway Patrol

Most of the time, you have nothing to worry about when driving behind a truck hauling logs or poles or anything else that has the potential to fall off and hit your car. But that doesn’t mean you aren’t completely justified to be cautious around them. Accidents happen, and it makes total sense to worry. No one wants to end up on the wrong end of a log that came loose on the highway. Typically, though, you wouldn’t think the truck drivers themselves would have to worry about getting hurt by their own payload.

But, as it turns out, it can happen. WTSP reports that a truck driver in Tampa was hauling a load of concrete poles that weighed 5,467 each. When another driver reportedly cut him off, he had to slam on the brakes. And then a nightmare scenario from hell took place. Two of the poles broke free from their tie-downs and smashed through the rear window and flew through the windshield. Florida Highway Patrol reportedly measured 85 feet worth of skid marks.

VIDEO | Poles crash through semi truck’s windshield in Tampa shutting down highway

Somehow, despite two 5,000-lb poles of death smashing their way into the cab, the driver not only survived but is reportedly doing “okay.” We’d assume he’s at least shaken up because, well, who wouldn’t be? That’s one seriously close call. Hopefully, he had an extra pair of pants and underwear in the truck to change into. Odds are, he probably needed them after what he went through.

