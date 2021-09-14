Using Triumph’s already magnificent Speed Triple RS as a starting point, the Brit marque has pumped things up a smidge further with the launch of the RR model on Tuesday. With a racy throwback-styled fairing, aggressive ergonomics, impressive suspension specs, and sticky tires, the RR builds on the impressive power of the trip engine to go zoom zoom really fast. Wow!

Everything that is good about the RS is here. Advanced IMU-driven bike dynamics means lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, ride modes, wheelie control, etc. The Moto2-derived quickshifter is here. As are the 6-speed gearbox mated to a 177 horsepower 92 lb-ft 1160cc three-cylinder engine. That drivetrain is wrapped in the same twin-spar aluminum frame. Allegedly this bike only needs to be serviced every 10,000 miles, so that’ll save you a few bucks along the way, too. All of this sounds great, but it was great on the RS too, so what’s new?

This is Triumph’s first liter-plus bike to get a fairing since 2006, so it’s been fifteen years of anticipation for a big trackable bike from the T. Behind that fairing the handlebars have been moved to clip-ons which lower the rider’s grip by five inches and move two inches forward. Similarly the foot pegs have moved up and back to give a more sport-bike style ergonomic approach.

The suspension is the big talking point here. Öhlins has developed a Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension for the RR. Working with the bike’s IMU, this suspension works to manage traction and cornering grip automatically adjusting compression and rebound on the fly. That sounds like it might take a few hot laps to get used to, but it could be an absolute game changer for Triumph.

This beast looks like it’ll be a rockin’ good time on track, and probably scary as shit on the street. Either way, I’d love to ride one for a while. Even though I’m sure my right knee would start acting up after using rearsets for a while. The Speed Trip RR will be available just in time for the track riding season in January (I kid... ), and will run you an impressive $20,950 in either red or white .