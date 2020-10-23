Travis Pastrana Did A Jump And I Don't Know Why I Am So Delighted

Gif : Sunset Auto Club

Car jumps! We’ve all seen them a million times, done by professionals or not. And so I don’t know why seeing Travis Pastrana jump a Subaru WRX over some water at a marina in Maryland on Thursday was such a delight , but it was. It feels like a throwback to a simpler time.



The stunt is apparently for an upcoming Hoonigan video. That means the only video we have of it is from onlookers, but that’ s plenty. The jump took place over Ego Alley in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday in front of small crowds — some of whom, it should be said, could’ve been better about masking up.

Pastrana is an Annapolis native and absolute professional wildman, as you probably know already . Here are a few vids from his jump:

I have read no fewer than three articles in Capital Gazette about this jump, which sure seems as if it got the locals fired up. I am, too, as I apparently could use some more completely pointless car stunts in my life. A balm in these trying times.