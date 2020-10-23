Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
News

Travis Pastrana Did A Jump And I Don't Know Why I Am So Delighted

erikshilling
Erik Shilling
Filed to:Travis Pastrana
Travis Pastranajumps
4
Save
Gif: Sunset Auto Club

Car jumps! We’ve all seen them a million times, done by professionals or not. And so I don’t know why seeing Travis Pastrana jump a Subaru WRX over some water at a marina in Maryland on Thursday was such a delight, but it was. It feels like a throwback to a simpler time.

Advertisement

The stunt is apparently for an upcoming Hoonigan video. That means the only video we have of it is from onlookers, but that’s plenty. The jump took place over Ego Alley in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday in front of small crowds some of whom, it should be said, could’ve been better about masking up.

Pastrana is an Annapolis native and absolute professional wildman, as you probably know already. Here are a few vids from his jump:

I have read no fewer than three articles in Capital Gazette about this jump, which sure seems as if it got the locals fired up. I am, too, as I apparently could use some more completely pointless car stunts in my life. A balm in these trying times.

Erik Shilling

News Editor at Jalopnik. 2008 Honda Fit Sport.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

GM's Contempt For Its Dealers Is Obvious

Piper PA-24-250 Comanche: The Jalopnik Airplane Review

Lockheed's Senior Peg: The Forgotten Stealth Bomber

At $25,000, Is This 1993 BMW 850Ci Dressed For Success?

DISCUSSION

arch-duke-maxyenko
Arch Duke Maxyenko, Shit Talk Extraordinaire

Bah-buh-buh-buh-bah bah bah bah-buh

Bah-buh-buh-buh-bah bah-ba-baaaaah