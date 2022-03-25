Happy Friday! The weekend is only hours away, so let’s keep the energy going with some tunes. Today’s track features two genres mingling together that you might not think would fit. It’s Within Temptation Featuring Xzibit with And We Run!



I grew up listening to hip-hop, including some of Xzibit’s old tracks. Then, as a young adult, I fell in love with symphonic metal. I collected album after album of the likes of Nightwish, Eluveitie and more. In recent years, I’ve added Within Temptation to the list. And on Fridays you can hear me belting out these songs way out of tune.

But somehow I’ve never heard this song until someone pointed it out to me. Xzibit... and Within Temptation, together in a single song? Yes, and you might be surprised how fun it is.

I guess it’s not unheard of. After all, Linkin Park and Jay Z remixed a whole bunch of their songs into an album. Still, this one was a little bit of a shocker.

Either way, I hope this song finds you well and makes your commute or morning a little better. Try your best not to fall into a rabbit hole of weird collaborations.







