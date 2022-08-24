The Hooters - And We Danced

I’m just gonna say it right off the bat: more songs need harmonic solos. This song is the perfect representation of it.

The ‘80s seemed like a simpler time for music. Bruce was doing his thing, Reagan was doing his (terrible) thing, and The Hooters were putting out some of the catchiest music of all time including “ And We Danced,” a song that makes it impossible to not to get up and bop around the room.

“And We Danced” was featured on Nervous Night, an album running almost head to toe with great songs. It makes me nostalgic for a time before I was even around. Is that weird? Probably, but I feel like you know what I mean.

This album, or at least its inception also hits pretty close to home, since it was written in the Poconos by a band based in Philadelphia. I do love to rag on the Keystone State, but it was home to me for all four years of college. It’s also the place that gave me my very lovely girlfriend who is about to become my roommate.

Ya know what, I think I’m gonna play this song once we’re moved into our new place. It’s going to be a great time.

Friends, remember to dance with the ones you love.