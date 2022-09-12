Listen, I love prog rock and hipster nerd music as much as the next red-blooded blogger. But sometimes, funk is the only solution for what ails you. A funksolution, if you will.

Warning: Nursing or pregnant women and people with heart conditions should avoid looking directly at the lead singer of The Gap Band’s hips.

Gap Band - Burn Rubber On Me (1981) • TopPop

Not sure if they got those sweet denim outfits specifically from The Gap, hence their name, or what (actually, the band was named after three streets in the band’s hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma.) but they look sharp while

The GAP band brothers Charlie, Ronnie, and Robert Wilson tore up the R&B charts in the ‘ 70s and ‘ 80s with their very fun glam funk style. The band’s tunes have been sampled or covered by such names as Mary J Blige and Snoop Dog. And now, they’re on Jalopnik and in your head for the rest of the day.