Taylor Swift - The Way I Loved You (Taylor’s Version) (Lyric Video)

When I was in high school, it was very cool to like Taylor Swift, which meant that I pointedly did not like Taylor Swift (including going so far as to argue with one of my classmates that Taylor Swift’s music was the epitome of toxic relationships and therefore promoted unhealthy bonding — I promise I was not always such a killjoy). Then I got into college, and Fearless became one of those guilty pleasure albums that I never wanted to admit I actually really enjoyed. And then I saw Taylor Swift in concert during the United States Grand Prix, and I decided that no one was ever going to steal my Taylor Swift joy.

All that being said, I haven’t listened to Fearless in actual ages, not since folklore came out and that became my big obsession because it’s more up the alley of the kind of things I normally listen to.

A friend recently reminded me specifically of this song, though, which kicked off several days of listening to literally nothing but Taylor Swift because that was all I had stuck in my head. So now here we are: I’m admitting my Swift love to all of you because I miss screaming and fighting and kissing in the rain / and it’s 2 a.m. and I’m cursing your name / so in love that you act insane / and that’s the way I loved you.

Advertisement

I’ll be back on my regularly scheduled hair metal bullshit soon, I promise.