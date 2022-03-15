As last Wednesday drew to a close in the vaunted halls of Jalopnik’s office, a few of the New York-based writers (Owen, Adam, Jeb, and I) somehow ended up discussing Ducati product placement. The best, the worst, and the weirdest places Italian superbikes have popped up. Do I remember how we got on the topic? Absolutely not. Do I remember my pick for the weirdest Ducati product placement. Absolutely, because I’m right.

If you’re unfamiliar with K/DA, the first thing you should know is that they had their logo long before Kia got its current branding. The second thing you should probably learn is that none of them are real people — Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, Kai’sa, even this track’s featured artist Seraphine are all characters from the video game League of Legends. While that game may not actually be “engaging” or “fun,” the universe around it absolutely rules.



The League universe (and its many skin-based alternate offshoots) brought us both K/DA and Netflix’s Arcane, touted by Kotaku’s Ari Notis as “The Best Show On Netflix Right Now.” I’ve watched it through, twice, and it never gets worse. Neither does K/DA’s (admittedly short) discography, all of which is worth a listen. And then another. One more, for good measure.

Yes, this is the song I was listening to while shooting interior photos for the Civic Si review.