High School Musical Cast - Stick to the Status Quo (From “High School Musical”)

Put your pitchfork down! Let me tell you why this song and music video could be one of the funniest pieces of content on the internet.

“ Stick to the Status Quo” from the first of the High School Musical saga, and its music video literally have everything. Weird choreography. A bad message. Terrible Acting. Bizarre early-2000s style. People are screaming. It’s perfect.

Let’s go through this step by step. I know I’ve lost some of you and a bunch of people will be in the comments saying Jalopnik died. It’s okay.

It starts off with a dude who just wants to bake. He wants to tell his basketball player friends about his hidden passion. They say “everybody gather round” to hear what their buddy has to say.

He drops the news and that’s when shit hits the fan. Look at the body language of the people that just learned their friend likes to bake. They’re horrified, and for good reason. Their friend doesn’t want to stick to the status quo.

So, that same theme goes on for a couple minutes with people who like to break dance and play the cello. It’s too much for the students of East High to take.



THEN Sharpay gets PISSSSSSSED off at this development. The theater is her thing and if people take her thing then what will she have left??? Yes, I am a Sharpay apologist.

3:04 into the video, she has had enough. That’s just an appatizer for the absolute funniest fuckin’ thing Disney has ever put into a movie at 3:21. She cuts off her brother/lover who is pretty much echoing her opinions, but not quite the right way. It’s so goddamn funny. I cannot stop watching it. This poor guy.

The piano and guitar in the background are going SO hard.

Anyway, I don’t want to give too much away. Watch the video. You’re gonna laugh your ass off. At the very least, listen to the music because it’s catchy as hell.