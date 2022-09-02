Sometimes you just need a bop. A banger, a dance tune, something to lift your spirits and move your feet. If you’re looking for that, boy do I have the solution for you: Giorgio Moroder and Charli XCX.
When I was on my bike shopping extravaganza, our own Kyle Hyatt recommended I get myself a Triumph Tiger 800. I searched for a while, and found that the late-model 800s came in an off-road spec called the XCx. I resolved to buy one and name it Charli.
Of course, I didn’t buy one, but maybe someday — if I outgrow the little single-cylinder Bimmer. Sure, I may have Long Way Round playing on the TV right behind me as I write this, but that brand loyalty may never be able to outweigh the appeal of a good hyperpop joke.