Maybe it’s because I’m ready for spring, but this song has been on my mind a lot lately. There’s really something just so warm about Gin Blossoms’ Hey Jealousy. You know that warmth you get on an early spring day – the first day of the year when you can wear short sleeves? That feeling is this song.



It washes over you with a warm bliss that says, “you know what? Things are gonna be okay.” Winter was long, and honestly spring days haven’t really come around all that often just yet, but when you listen to Hey Jealousy those cold feelings of a gray winter all fade away.

Pop it on while you’re in the car, put the windows down, and cruise. Breathe in. Smell that? It’s the first bloom of the year. The flowers are back after a long winters’ hibernation. What more can you really ask for?

You listen to Hey Jealousy and you are immediately transported back to that to a spring Friday in high school. You don’t have any homework, and you and your buddies are on your way to Applebee’s for Half Apps.

Life is good right now, and things are gonna be okay.