We all need to chill out sometimes. I’m always trying to chill. And the best way to usually do that is in the car when you’re alone. Especially if you’re on your way to work. That’s when I turn on my boy Freddie Joachim and one of my favorites, Waves

Some of you may recognize this beat from the Joey Bada$$ song of the same name. This song was how Joachim became known as a beatmaker. Freddie, a California native had been a DJ since the 90s. He started making his own beats and it just progressed from there.

Over the past 15 years, he’s released over 35 singles and mixtapes with his signature blend of Jazz and Hip Hop beats. Waves is one of my favorites of his. It’s almost a classic at this point.

I heard the Joey Bada$$ song first. This was before I knew who Freddie was. But the beat got me. It took me YEARS to find out who the hell had made the beat. And when I finally found out who he was, I couldn’t find out which one of his mixtapes Waves was on. I still can’t find it. It doesn’t look like it was ever on any of his mixtapes. I could be wrong. Whatever. This beat is the shit.

You could honestly listen to it on a loop and never get tired of it. The beat ended up becoming even more popular when J. Cole used it on his single False Prophets. When that happened, that made me realize the one downside to this great beat. The stardom of Joey Bada$$ and J. Cole outshined the man behind the beat. People started calling Waves that “Joey Bada$$ beat” or that “J. Cole song.” But it’s neither of those. It’s Freddie Joachim’s beat. So when you’re nodding your head to Waves, remember to give credit where credit is due.