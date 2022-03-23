You had to have known this was coming. Not because I’d left off imploring you to watch the movie about a Saab Drive My Car while remarking that the film had an exceptional soundtrack, b ut because I’d mentioned then that I would channel my desire to buy a rare (and probably pricy) Saab 900 Turbo into a much more reasonable purchase: the music from the film.

Advertisement

You know the drill. Head to Bandcamp and get you some sweet lossless tracks so that you can put the FLACs on your Walkman. Or stream the music. Or buy it on cassette! Well, OK, maybe just put it on a YouTube tab in the background. Indeed, these jams lend themselves to the task of white noise. Let me explain, though, that I say that without negative connotation.

Eiko Ishibashi’s soundtrack is not muzak, by any means.

It’s soothing music that sets a familiar scene, one that I expect is a favorite of many of you who love to drive. It’s not driving music, but driving music. The kind that lets you think with your hands and feet. Calm shifts, gentle pressure. Much like the song f eatured today — named after the main character — every song from the soundtrack is the musical equivalent of a thinking cap. And the video linked above is the automotive equivalent of the Lofi Girl.

The music Ishibashi wrote for the road has a light touch. It’s not demanding, and it doesn’t want your undivided attention. Of course, that is expected from a soundtrack meant to accompany what’s on-screen. But I’ll be honest: I lost count of how many times I watched the trailer just to hear the piano step and the cymbal patter. I’ve logged serious miles by now with Ishibashi playing in the background of my car, which is, after all, where I do most of my thinking.