B*Witched - C’est la vie

Today’s Traffic Jam has been selected for one very good reason. I hadn’t heard “C’est la vie” by B*Witched in ages, then all of a sudden, this week, I heard it two days in a row.

I don’t know what exactly the universe is trying to tell me, but it doesn’t really matter, as I probably wouldn’t listen.

Regardless, “C’est la vie” is such a great bop that is horribly underrated in the nostalgia-fueled remembrance of the late 1990s. We should all take some time and listen this morning. It’s gonna put a smile on your face, I just know it. The song did that for me.

Advertisement

I’m quite happy to have rediscovered it after all these years. Like an old friend, the fellas of B*Witched were waiting for me to find them again.

Have a lovely Thursday, and remember: when shit goes wrong just say “C’est la vie” and move along.