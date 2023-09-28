I'm Trading My Old Ranger For A Comfortable Commuter Car! What Should I Buy?

Farrah’s job requires her to be on the road constantly, and her ‘99 manual Ranger isn’t the most comfortable for that task. She is looking for a small crossover that is comfortable and reliable, but also has a bit of style. What car should she buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario:

I’ve been living in Va for the past three years without much need for a vehicle. But now, my job requires me to constantly be on the road. I’ve been driving a 99 manual Ranger and as much as I prefer manual, I’m exhausted. I don’t need much room as it’s usually just me. Looking for subcompact-compact suv. I’m used to a market with more European cars (Peugeot, Renault, etc) so I’m having a hard time finding something that won’t break the bank and won’t be a massive suv while still retaining the eye candy part. All comfort for the driver Reliable Safe (Va drivers are more aggressive than South American drivers) A little power would be nice Not too big Don’t need fancy add-ons, decent sound system is fine, no need for huge screens with apps. Would prefer a vehicle that still has a shift instead of a dial but could get used to dial Does not require tons of expensive maintenance Looking for the most complete base model Looks, I want a car I will fall in love with every time I see it. I have MS, so I deal with chronic pain and muscle weakness, I need to be comfortable as driving is taking a toll on my body. I don’t have kids, big pets, don’t go out much. I’m a manual driver but I can’t do it anymore. Because of my disability, I’m not sure for how long I’m looking to use the vehicle, I might need to make some changes as my condition progresses. This is why I’m putting so much emphasis on comfort and reliability. I don’t want something with steering feel that is too light, it makes me fee unsafe. I don’t care for VWs and Fords, I’m iffy on Mazdas. Definitely no Korean stuff as I don’t want my car to get stolen easily. I’m looking to spend about $30-$35k.

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $35,000

Location: Richmond, VA

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Comfort, reliable, stylish

Doesn’t want: Something too big or too expensive to maintain

Expert 1: Tom McParland - Comfort In A Caddy

There is no shortage of quality sub-compact crossovers for around $35,000. While I understand your desire for something basic, if comfort is of high priority the luxury brands are likely to offer a nicer ride for longer drives. Not wanting to deal with high maintenance costs pushes the European offerings to the back of the list, and what is available from the Japanese brands is fine but not super compelling.

You may want to consider a forgotten entry to the small luxury crossover space, the Cadillac XT4. The small Caddy is relatively stylish, though most of the offerings in this segment all kind of look the same, and while it is a luxury car, it’s also a GM product, so repairs and maintenance won’t break the bank. What you will get is a lot of comfort and features in a small package. It also still has a lever-style automatic gearshift.

The other bit of good news is that the lightly-used luxury segment is one of the areas where the car market is cooling the fastest, so you can find some pretty nice examples well within your budget. Here is a 2021 model with about 25,000 miles for just under $32,000; it’s a loaded Premium Luxury trim with the Enhanced Visibility package, that has all kinds of nice driver-assist tech that should make those long drives a bit easier.



Expert 2: Collin Woodard - You’re Gonna Love It

Well, Farrah, the good news is that if you did get a Hyundai or Kia, you would really only have to worry about it being stolen if you get one that uses a physical key to start the ignition. Cars with push-button starts aren’t getting stolen, just potentially being broken into more frequently by thieves who don’t check to see what kind of starter each car has. But I’m also not going to push you toward a Korean car because I think you’ll be much happier with a different car that you’re pretty sure you don’t want.

Yep, we’re headed over to the Mazda dealership for a CX-30. Since it starts at about $25,000, you’ve got plenty of options that will still be in your budget. You could always stick with the base model and save some cash, but I recommend at least springing for the S Preferred so that you have heated front seats for the winter. Personally, if I was already mentally prepared to spend $35,000, I’d go all the way up to the Carbon Turbo or Turbo Premium to get a few more features and the more powerful engine. Jumping from 186 lb-ft of torque to 320 would just be too tempting to resist.

The CX-30 is also gorgeous compared to a lot of the other cars people are going to recommend, and it comes with a traditional PRNDL shifter, so there’s no need to get used to a column shifter, dial or pile of buttons. Rear seat passengers may not be as comfortable as they would prefer, but since it’s mostly going to just be you in the car, the driver’s seat should be plenty comfortable. Especially compared to your ‘99 Ranger. Then again, pretty much anything you buy will probably be more comfortable than that. I know you say you’re iffy on Mazda, but trust me, you’re going to love the CX-30.

Expert 3: José Rodriguéz Jr. - A Commuter With A Bit Of Style

Farrah, I’m sorry to see your stick shift Ranger go but I understand the need for something a bit more comfortable... and a bit more stylish. A good commuter car means anything from the Japanese automakers, but we still want something fun and good looking. I recommend a new Acura Integra, which starts just under $35,000. It may be hard to find one at MSRP, but the search could be worth it.



The new Integra is just a Civic that’s dressed up a bit, so it’ll likely be as reliable as its Honda twin. It’s a fuel-efficient commuter with a dash of character. It’ll be a fun car to drive, and it has room for friends and family — when the occasion calls for it. The Acura will be more luxe than the Honda, however, and its well-appointed interior is a nice place to sit as you rack up miles on your work trips. The Integra is famous for being available with a manual transmission, but a CVT is available, too. And, yes there’s a gear lever in the cabin.

When you mentioned being partial to cars from abroad, I figured a hatchback would be more your speed. Compact SUVs and crossovers may be a good value, but hatchbacks are more fun to drive while being nearly as practical. I would’ve recommended a Volkswagen GTI, but you said no VWs. The base model Integra is no hot hatch, but it’s definitely got some luxury and a whole lot of style.