This week, Toyota issued a recall for 46,176 Tundras (including hybrids) built for the 2022 model year. The issue stems from ten nuts on the trucks’ rear axles, ( five per side) may loosen over time, which could cause the axle assemblies to separate from the axle.



The recall affects Tundras built between November 2, 2021, and June 13, 2022, and Tundra Hybrids built between March 15 and June 7, 2022. The majority of the affected vehicles, totaling 44,928 trucks, are combustion-powered — merely 1,248 hybrids are subject to the recall.

Toyota will notify owners of affected Tundras next month, and request that each truck be brought in to a local dealer for repair. In most cases, the company expects a simple torque-to-spec to be enough — though, if the lack of properly tightened nuts has led to damage on other components, more replacement of parts may be in order.

Dealers have already been notified of the rash of cases where an axle does separate and falls off, and will be prepared to fix each affected Tundra as it rolls through the local service bay. If you’re unsure whether your vehicle was built between those dates, head over to NHTSA and run your VIN against the recall database. And, maybe don’t take your truck on any big off-road trips until you visit a dealer.