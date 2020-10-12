It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
News

Toyota Pivots To Target Coveted Pope Market With The Mirai

jasontorch
Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:popemobile
popemobileToyota Miraihydrogen
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Toyota Pivots To Target Coveted Pope Market With The Mirai
Screenshot: YouTube (Other)

It’s safe to say that Toyota’s hydrogen-powered cars haven’t exactly been flying off dealer lots. This has a lot to do with the fact that it’s almost impossible to find hydrogen fueling stations outside of Southern California, and that the original Mirai was trouser-damagingly ugly. Recently, though, Toyota seems to have pivoted to a new niche market: Popes. And it looks like they’ve captured an impressive 50 percent of that market so far.

Advertisement

They captured half the market by building a custom hydrogen fuel-cell Mirai for Pope Francis when he visits Japan, paid for by the Catholic Bishop’s Conference of Japan. If they can just get the current Coptic Pope, Tawadras II, into a new Mirai as well, then they can have the entire Papal car-buying market locked up tight, and the beleaguered Mirai will have finally found its niche.

Advertisement

The Mirai differs from its normal production form by being a partial convertible, with the roof chopped off behind the B-pillar, and replaced with a large, flat canopy, raised on four thin columns, covering a special elevated Pope-seat, which is surrounded by safety rails to keep harm from coming to the Pontiff (or maybe keep the Pope from attacking the crowd, if things go that way) along with a pair of glass panels with gilded inset Vatican crests.

G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro Drop to $199 on Amazon
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
undefined
Screenshot: YouTube (Other)
Advertisement

A set of drop-down steps have been added to aid any Popes who may choose to enter the car.

undefined
Screenshot: YouTube (Other)
Advertisement

The fuel-cell-powered Mirai creates electricity by combining hydrogen stored in its fuel tanks with oxygen from the air, with pure water produced as the only by-product. The water is stored in a reservoir in the Mirai, suggesting that if the Pope were so inclined, that water could be blessed into Holy Water, making the Mirai the first car ever to produce Holy Water as its emissions.

undefined
Screenshot: YouTube (Other)
Advertisement

It’s also worth noting that this will make the Mirai the world’s leader in cars with the highest percentage of owners who are Popes.

If Pope Francis decides to take the hydrogen Mirai back home with him to Vatican City to cruise around in, he should likely be informed that the nearest hydrogen fueling station is a six-and-a-half hour drive away:

undefined
Screenshot: YouTube (Other)
Advertisement

Man, even having God as your direct boss doesn’t seem to be able to help you get hydrogen cars fueled any easier.

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!: https://rb.gy/udnqhh)

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

This Is What It's Like To Take The World's Cheapest EV To The Track

This German Amusement Park Is Inside A Nuclear Power Plant

A PSA That The Holy Grail Of Chrysler Minivans Is For Sale In North Carolina For Only $2,500

So What Were Those Secret Flying Wing Aircraft Spotted Over Texas?

DISCUSSION

DMCVegas
DMCVegas

Well I’ll be damned. I guess there are Catholics in Japan.

I suppose it makes sense. Father McGruder had to learn martial arts somewhere...