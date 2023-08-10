Toyota Says There’s Room For Both The Land Cruiser And 4Runner In Its Lineup

The new Land Cruiser was a surprising addition to Toyota’s lineup. When the previous generation left our shores, we thought we would never see it again. You could have headed to Lexus to buy the similar LX600, but you’d have to drop close to six figures to do it. This new Land Cruiser threw all that out. Here was a smaller, off road capable SUV with a more attainable price tag. While that’s all well and good, some have been wondering: W here does that leave the 4Runner? If Toyota executives are to be believed, we shouldn’t worry; Automotive News reports that executives at the Toyota says there’s room for both in the lineup.

Advertisement

A new Toyota 4Runner should be on the way. The current one is old, and with a new Tacoma coming, that means a next- generation 4Runner shouldn’t be far behind. Hopefully. When it does come, it might end up being an issue for the Land Cruiser; Auto News claims it’ll ride on the same platform as the Land Cruiser, with a powertrain setup similar to both the Land Cruiser and new Tacoma. So why the toe stepping?



Auto News says Toyota executives are aware of the possible overlap and want everyone to stop worrying . There’s room for both SUVs, because they each have their own following.



“Land Cruiser has its following and 4Runner has its following, and there are going to be some people that cross shop both,” said Dave Christ, head of the Toyota Division, after refusing to discuss the next-generation 4Runner. “But for the most part, I think the two of them work really well together in our lineup.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Whatever the next 4Runner turns out to be, I guess it’s OK if it ends up being a slightly smaller, differently styled Land Cruiser? But it still could get a bit confusing. While both have their following, I’m sure there are more than a few 4Runner buyers over the years who would have purchased a Land Cruiser had it been cheaper. The Land Cruiser could end up eating the 4Runner’s lunch because of that.

