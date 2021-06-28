Toyota Is The Top Donor To Stolen Election Conspiracy Loons In Congress

Image : Toyota/Axios

An Axios story just revealed that, based on data from the left-ish leaning investigatory group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) the company that donated the most money to congresspeople who continue to maintain the wrong and more than a little embarrassing idea that somehow the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former president Donald Trump...was Toyota . This doesn’t seem to be a very savvy PR move from Toyota so far.



The total amount donated by Toyota’s corporate PAC comes to $55,000, split between 37 individual election-objecting congressfolk, which is a hell of a lot more than the next-highest donor to members of what’s known as the “Sedition Caucus,” , Koch Industries, at $17,500, followed by insurance company Cigna at $12,500.

The 37 senators and representatives make up about a quarter of the total number of congresspeople who voted to nullify the 2020 election results after the storming of the Capitol on January 6th.

Toyota’s conspicuously heavy donations to the political leaders who actively chose to be associated with the January 6th storming of the Capitol by people attempting to alter the outcome of the 2020 election has drawn a lot of criticism online, prompting a Toyota spokesperson to respond to Axios with the following statement:

“We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification.”

Well, okay, maybe not solely, but I think it makes sense to factor that in there somewhere.

The spokesperson’s statement also included the following:

“Based on our thorough review, we decided against giving to some members who, through their statements and actions, undermine the legitimacy of our elections and institutions.”

...which does seem a bit at odds with who Toyota donated to.



Then again, this could be a really savvy move from Toyota. Think about it—in countries experiencing a lot of civil strife and unrest that turns into military conflicts, Toyota pickup trucks are very often front and center.

What other carmaker has a war named after them? Maybe this is just their way of saying they’ll be importing Hiluxes into America now?