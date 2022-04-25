Like most big-time automakers, Toyota regularly donates to various politicians’ campaigns. After the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021, the automaker said it would reassess its political donations after what it called a “horrific attack.” It didn’t last long — mere weeks after January 6th, the automaker was once again donating to members of Congress who voted to overturn the election, and was, in fact, the top corporate donor to the political action committees of members of Congress who wanted to reverse the 2020 presidential election.

Advertisement

After immense public pressure, Toyota announced in July 2021 that it would “stop contributing to those Members of Congress who contested the certification of certain states in the 2020 election.” That break is over: According to Judd Legum, a journalists who has been following corporate donations to lawmakers who opposed the certification of Biden’s win, Toyota has resumed donating to election objectors as of last month.

Per Legum’s report, published today, last month Toyota sent campaign donations to Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, R-IN, who voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election, opposed the creation of the January 6th Committee, and signed an amicus brief supporting a Supreme Court case to throw out millions of votes. Other politicians Toyota has resumed donating to include Congressman David Kustoff, R-TN, who has made false statements alleging voter fraud and violation of election laws, and Congressmen Trent Kelly (R-MS) and Garret Graves (R-LA) who opposed the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Legum’s full report, and his extensive coverage of corporate donations to politicians who sought to overturn the 2020 election, are well worth reading in full.

In a statement provided to Jalopnik, a Toyota spokesperson said: After a pause of six months, during which time Toyota had extensive discussions with internal and external stakeholders, Toyota’s employee PAC, like others in the auto industry and nearly 800 companies and industry groups nationwide, has resumed contributing to some members of Congress. We will not support those who, by their words and actions, create an atmosphere that incites violence. Toyota’s employee PAC will continue its long history of giving equally to Democrats and Republicans based on the best interests of our company, workforce, and the U.S. automotive industry.