It feels like just last week that we were talking about how Toyota announced it was going to be taking part in FIA WEC’s new Hypercar regulations in 2020-21. As it turns out, the prototype was already kicking around on the track.

Toyota and Gazoo racing know where they’re going with it, with the upcoming GR Super Sport. We talked about that more last week:

Toyota and Gazoo Racing have already got the basis of a race car in the upcoming GR Super Sport, the 1000 horsepower road-legal Valkyrie and Mercedes 1 competitor that Toyota introduced over a year ago and has been pretty much silent about ever since. The GR Super Sport will feature a turbocharged 2.4-liter V6 and a hybrid system, but that’s about all we know.

And here it is:

The video is a brief teaser of the camouflaged prototype in action at Fuji Speedway. Even better—for part of the video, it’s being driven around the track by Toyota CEO and President Akio Toyoda.

While the road-going car will be capable of near 1000 hp, it’s important to note that the race car version will be limited 750 hp to comply with hypercar regulations. Toyota isn’t even obligated to utilize the hybrid powertrain that’s in the road car, but if they do, they’ll have to limit the electrified part to 270 hp. That means the race car won’t be as up-front powerful as the road car—but it should hopefully make for some great on-track action against its hypercar competitors.