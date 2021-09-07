Toyota has announced a “ road-focused” version of the 4Runner called the TRD Sport and I’d be very interested to speak with the customers who asked for it.



The TRD Sport trim is almost a direct opposite of the off-road-focused TRD Pro trims. Toyota uses what it calls a Cross-Linked Relative Absorber System or X-REAS suspension which the company says enhances handling.



With an emphasis on everyday comfort and road dynamics, the 2022 4Runner TRD Sport adds the Cross-Linked Relative Absorber System (X-REAS) suspension to enhance on-road handling. The X-REAS system, also found on the 4Runner Limited grade, automatically adjusts the damping force of shock absorbers when driving over bumpy surfaces or when cornering. A center control absorber cross-links the shock absorbers on opposite corners of the vehicle, like an “X,” to help reduce pitch and yaw by offsetting opposing inputs.

You can call it road-focused, but it’s still a 4Runner. Two-wheel-drive models will have nine inches of ground clearance and 4WD models will have 9.6 inches of clearance. The 4Runner TRD Sport also gets a color-keyed grille, rocker panel, and side moldings and a hood scoop that differentiates it from other 4Runners .



The other 4Runners also get new features for ‘22. All models have standard LED headlights and fog lights. Other models get available blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The TRD Pro trim gets a new color called Lime Rush as well as a multi-terrain monitor, which is similar to the Ford Brono’s exterior cameras for off-roading.