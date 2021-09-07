Toyota has announced a “road-focused” version of the 4Runner called the TRD Sport and I’d be very interested to speak with the customers who asked for it.
The TRD Sport trim is almost a direct opposite of the off-road-focused TRD Pro trims. Toyota uses what it calls a Cross-Linked Relative Absorber System or X-REAS suspension which the company says enhances handling.
With an emphasis on everyday comfort and road dynamics, the 2022 4Runner TRD Sport adds the Cross-Linked Relative Absorber System (X-REAS) suspension to enhance on-road handling. The X-REAS system, also found on the 4Runner Limited grade, automatically adjusts the damping force of shock absorbers when driving over bumpy surfaces or when cornering. A center control absorber cross-links the shock absorbers on opposite corners of the vehicle, like an “X,” to help reduce pitch and yaw by offsetting opposing inputs.
You can call it road-focused, but it’s still a 4Runner. Two-wheel-drive models will have nine inches of ground clearance and 4WD models will have 9.6 inches of clearance. The 4Runner TRD Sport also gets a color-keyed grille, rocker panel, and side moldings and a hood scoop that differentiates it from other 4Runners.
The other 4Runners also get new features for ‘22. All models have standard LED headlights and fog lights. Other models get available blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The TRD Pro trim gets a new color called Lime Rush as well as a multi-terrain monitor, which is similar to the Ford Brono’s exterior cameras for off-roading.
DISCUSSION
Well that’s the stupidest thing I can think of with the 4runner.
1. X-REAS is dumb and not worth the trouble
2. for the “roadhugging” version they didn’t include the VF4 transfer case with the torsen center diff and full time awd. THAT’S the thing people want, a cheaper way to get full time awd.