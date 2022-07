Sometimes, Dopest Cars is a list of just that — the top fifteen dopest cars I’ve found online during my past week of shopping. Other times, though, it’s nice to have a bit — a theme, a unifying concept, a singular core concept running through each and every car.



This week, that bit is stick shifts. Every car, from the newest rally monsters to the oldest Model T, will let you row your own gears as you cruise off from your new purchase. At least, the ones that run will.