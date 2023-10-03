Toyota Chairman Says The Century SUV Is For The Youths

After decades of selling the Century as an ultra-luxury sedan, Toyota recently added a new model with a Century badge. No, we’re not talking about a coupe and convertible to take on the Bentley Continental GT, which would have been awesome. Instead, we’re talking about the new Century SUV. Or, since you can order it with sliding doors, is it technically a minivan? Regardless of what you call it, this new high-riding Century was apparently designed to draw in the youths.

Motor1 re ports that in the company’s official magazine, the Toyota Times, Chairman Akio Toyoda said the Century SUV “will also suit younger people” and those “who previously felt that a Century was not for them.” Which is fair. Most people are buying crossovers these days, and it makes sense to give wealthy buyers an SUV (minivan) option. After all, if Rolls-Royce is already doing it with the Cullinan, why shouldn’t Toyota?

What we’re much more interested in, however, is what exactly Toyoda meant by “younger.” We weren’t able to find an official figure from Toyota, but it’s probably safe to say the average age of a Century sedan buyer is at least 65. If we heard it was 75, we wouldn’t be surprised. So is Toyoda imagining rich TikTokers making videos in the back of a Century on their way to a BlackPink show? Or is the Century’s definition of “younger” more like literally anyone too young to retire?

Based on a later anecdote about how back in the day, you saw nothing but Centuries in Toyota’s executive parking lot, but now there’s more variety, including minivans such as the Alphard, we’re going to lean toward the latter explanation. Although we’re sure Toyota wouldn’t turn down any wealthy Gen Z buyers. A sale is a sale, right?